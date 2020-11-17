Random COVID-19 Testing to Begin at Delhi-Noida Border From 18 Nov

The DM told ANI that this is being done in order to assess spread of infection. He further said that this “would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where large number of people work and commute between Gautam Budh Nagar and adjacent areas.”

According to PTI ,the DM pointed out that there was an increase in cross-border movement of people amid the festivities and hence, the next few days are expected to be “crucial”. Further, he said that the health department has been told to make adequate arrangements in hospitals.