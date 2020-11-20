Spitting Tobacco, Violating Rules to Be Fined Rs 2,000 in Delhi

The Delhi Government, on Friday, 20 November, announced a penalty for those caught violating quarantine rules, social distancing norms or chewing and spitting tobacco and pan masala, reported NDTV.

According to ANI, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) amended the Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of COVID-19 Regulations 2020, and empowered “authorised persons” to impose a fine of Rs 2000 for violation of quarantine rules, social distancing norms, not wearing face masks and consumption of pan, gutka, etc., in public places.

This development comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask in public, soon after he held an all-party meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 spike in the national capital.