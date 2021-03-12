Continue Using AstraZeneca, Says WHO as Nations Suspend Roll-Out

After several European countries suspended the roll-out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid reports that showed formation of blood clots in a few recipients, the World Health Organization on Friday, 12 March, said that there was no reason to stop using the vaccine.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told AFP, “We should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine. There is no indication to not use it,” she said.

After Denmark and Norway temporarily suspended the vaccine’s use, Canada on Thursday, 11 March, said that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was safe, Reuters reported.

The Canadian health department reassured its citizens that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks. “Health Canada is aware of reports of adverse events in Europe following immunisation with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement read.