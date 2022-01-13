PM Modi To Hold Meeting With Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Today
The meeting comes at a time when India reported 2.47 lakh single-day cases – the highest since May – on Thursday.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states at 4:30 pm on Thursday, 13 January.
The country's prevailing COVID-19 outbreak will be discussed during the interaction, which will be held via video conferencing, as per reports.
The meeting comes at a time when India reported 2.47 lakh single-day cases – the highest since May – and 380 deaths on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday had chaired a high-level meeting to assess the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country, and various other aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Modi had said then that a meeting with chief ministers would be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices, and the public health response.
