In Wake of 100 Bn Jabs Feat, PM Modi to Meet 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Today
The meeting comes in the wake of India reaching the landmark of having administered 100 crore doses of COVID jabs.
PM Narendra Modi will meet seven Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, 23 October, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources.
The meeting comes in the wake of India reaching the landmark of having administered 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to reports, representatives from seven vaccine makers -- Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech -- will be present in the meeting.
Hindustan Times reported that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar are also likely to be at the meeting.
According to PTI, PM Modi is expected to emphasise ways to vaccinate eligible people in India as quickly as possible.
PM Modi Addresses Nation
PM Modi in his address to the nation on Friday hailed India's vaccination drive and talked up the scientific nature of the vaccination drive.
"India's entire vaccination program is born in the womb of science, has grown on scientific grounds and has reached all four directions through scientific methods. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination program of India has been science born, science driven and science based," the prime minister said.
At the same time, the prime minister warned that complacency can be dangerous, and caution regarding COVID-19 should continue. He also appealed to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to give utmost priority to getting vaccinated.
"Those who are vaccinated should encourage others," he stated.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
