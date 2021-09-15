FAQ: When Will Children Get the COVID-19 Vaccines in India?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old and the European Union also cleared the vaccine for children in May.

Other countries including France, Germany, and Canada, among others have also begun inoculating adolescents.

Children aged 12 to 15 in the UK are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, FIT reported.

Till Wednesday, 15 September, over 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India since the launch of the vaccination drive in January, but when will children be eligible to get vaccinated in India? What vaccines will be available for kids?