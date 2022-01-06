Paracetamol Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Jab, Says Bharat Biotech

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday, 5 January, clarified that Paracetamol or pain killers are not recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin.

"We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," the Hyderabad-based company said.

The firm said through its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 percent of individuals reported side effects. "Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," it said.