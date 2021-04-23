25 Sickest COVID Patients Die at Delhi Hosp Amid Oxygen Shortage

Max Healthcare had on Wednesday moved the Delhi HC citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max had informed the court that it currently has only three hours of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs, the lives of 400 patients, out of which 262 are COVID patients, are under threat.

Max Group of Hospitals had released a press statement detailing the hours of oxygen supply left at its hospitals across the capital. According to the statement, all hospitals have less than 24 hours of supply left, with some having just 2-3 hours of oxygen left when the press release came.

Later on Wednesday night, an oxygen tanker from Kashipur, Uttar Pradesh, made its way to Max Hospital in Saket, which had 185 COVID-19 patients and less than 18 hours of oxygen left.