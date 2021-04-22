‘Ensure MHA Order Is Implemented’: Delhi HC on Oxygen Shortage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 22 April, took note of the fresh MHA order on movement of oxygen supply vehicles between states and said, “We direct the Central government to ensure allocation takes place as planned and transportation of the tankers takes place unhindered. Adequate security to be provided to lorries transporting the oxygen, to move without obstruction.”

This order came after several hospitals in the national capital rushed to the High Court pleading for help, as they were running out oxygen supply in their units, after Haryana government allegedly sealed supplier plants.

Advocate Rahul Mehra representing Delhi informed the court that Saroj Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon. The supply has been stopped from UP and Haryana. We're aren't able to contact oxygen firm Inox, he added.

The Delhi High Court suggested that oxygen firm Inox should continue to supply to Delhi and the Panipat plant should supply to Haryana. It further said, “Your allocation of oxygen is not being respected by some states; look at it on an urgent basis and resolve immediately.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mehta apprised the Delhi High Court that the Centre has passed an order stating that anyone obstructing oxygen supply may face action. There should be no restriction on oxygen supplier and oxygen-carrying vehicle, and states must allow free movement of these vehicles.