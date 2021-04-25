No Door-to-Door Vaccination, Will Use Mobile Vans: Mumbai Mayor
The Mayor said that registration for the vaccination process will be done through the Co-WIN app only.
As Maharashtra recorded over 67,000 fresh cases of COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pendekar on Sunday, 25 April, said that Asia’s richest civic body will not conduct door-to-door vaccination, and will instead, deploy mobile vans.
The Mayor added that registration for the vaccination process will be done through the CoWIN app only.
Speaking on the subject of vaccines, BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that hospitals under the BMC’s jurisdiction have “enough doses of Covaxin” while adding that she expected “delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two”.
The Mayor also added that as on Sunday, BMC had a good stock of Remdesivir.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, 24 April, Mumbai reported 5,888 fresh cases, which was nearly 50% less than it’s highest single-day spike of 11,163, that was recorded on 11 April this year.
Saturday’s numbers were 20 percent less than that of Friday’s, when the city recorded 7,221 new cases. While the doubling rate has remained above 50, the daily positivity rate has dropped from 18 percent last week to 15 percent this week.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.