India to Commercially Export COVID Vaccines to Brazil & Morocco 

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has announced that India, after having cleared commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines, will be shipping the first consignments on Friday, 22 January, to Morocco and Brazil, reported Reuters.



“Supply of commercially contracted quantities will also commence from tomorrow (Friday), starting with Brazil and Morocco, followed by South Africa and Saudi Arabia,” Shringla told Reuters.

The Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.