Can India Offset Chinese Influence Through Its Vaccine Diplomacy?

As India ships out the COVID vaccine to various countries, it is only natural that the first recipients will be India’s neighbouring countries. This, not only underlines India’s firm commitment to her ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, but also harks back to India’s foreign policy goals that firmly anchored itself in development cooperation with newly independent countries in Asia and Africa, during the formative period of crafting Indian foreign policy, in the early years after independence.

Peaceful international partnerships in crucial sectors of development, like healthcare, continue to inspire India’s global vision.