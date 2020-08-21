FAQ: What Is Vaccine Nationalism? Why Is WHO Criticising It?

In a press briefing on 20 August, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issuing a last-ditch call for countries to join a global vaccine pact and refrain from vaccine nationalism.

"We need to prevent vaccine nationalism. Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest,” said Ghebreyesus.

What exactly is ‘vaccine nationalism’? Why is it being criticised by WHO? Read on.