Street Vendors to Resume Services in Delhi – What Are the Rules?

The Delhi government on Monday, 27 July, allowed street vendors and hawkers to resume their services between 10 am and 8 pm. The order comes on the day Delhi recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since May, with only 613 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

The order is expected to come as a relief to those vendors in the national capital who were severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi government's order.