Street Vendors to Resume Services in Delhi – What Are the Rules?
The order comes as a relief to vendors in Delhi who were severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Delhi government on Monday, 27 July, allowed street vendors and hawkers to resume their services between 10 am and 8 pm. The order comes on the day Delhi recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since May, with only 613 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.
The order is expected to come as a relief to those vendors in the national capital who were severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Here's all you need to know about the Delhi government's order.
But, weren’t street vendors already allowed to function?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while street vendors were allowed to work during Unlock 2.0, some of them were unable to resume services due to "some confusion."
Therefore the Delhi government has issued special orders to allow them to restart their work.
Is there a restriction on areas that the street vendors can function in?
Street vendors in the national capital can resume their services in all areas, except containment zones.
This means that the vendors can restart their work even in markets like Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, among other places.
What about weekly bazaars?
As of 27 July, the government has said that the ban on weekly street bazaars will continue until further notice.
Is there a limitation on the number of street vendors who can operate in such areas?
No, there is no such restriction issued by the government.
What precautions should be taken by street vendors?
- Adequate physical distancing should be followed between two street vendors/hawkers.
- It is mandatory for vendors to cover their noses and mouths using face masks.
- They are also advised to sanitise their hands at regular intervals.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.