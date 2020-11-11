Highest Spike in COVID Cases in Delhi: Winter & Diwali Cause Worry

Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 10 November, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh.

The national capital recorded more than 80 fatalities due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 7,143.



The positivity rate stood at 13.26 percent, while the rate of recovery was over 89 percent.