COVID-19 'Omicron' Variant Was in Europe Before South Africa Flagged It: Report

Omicron has now been found in 20 countries in the world.



As the new variant and the global curbs it has triggered, amplify concerns about vaccine inequality, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had, on Monday, said in a statement:

"The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccinations available in Africa - and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial science and health information with the world.”



The World Health Organization (WHO) had on Monday warned that Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, poses a "very high risk" to the world, further emphasising that the lack of information surrounding the contagiousness of the variant makes it even more necessary to take precautions.