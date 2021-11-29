'Very High Risk': WHO Warns of Severe Consequences if Omicron Not Dealt With

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday, 29 November that omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, poses a "very high risk" to the world, further emphasising that the lack of information surrounding the contagiousness of the variant makes it even more necessary to take precautions, AFP reported.

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron," according to a statement put out by the WHO.

"If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," it said.

Although it did add that "to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported."