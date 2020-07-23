India’s COVID Tally Over 12 Lakh With Biggest Spike of 45.7K Cases

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,967,917 and 143,147, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,227,514 infections and 82,771 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (787,890), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,952), Iran (281,413), Spain (267,551), Pakistan (267,428), Saudi Arabia (258,156), Italy (245,032), Turkey (222,402), France (215,605), Bangladesh (213,254), Colombia (211,038), Germany (204,276), Argentina (141,900), Canada (113,790) and Qatar (107,871), the CSSE figures showed.