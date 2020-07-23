India’s COVID Tally Over 12 Lakh With Biggest Spike of 45.7K Cases
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million-mark.
The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday, 23 July, crossed the 12 lakh-mark with the biggest spike of 45,720 cases.
The total number of cases now stands at 12,38,635, including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,607 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths.
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million-mark, while the deaths have increased to over 6,21,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s data.
As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,166,401, while the fatalities rose to 6,21,890, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,967,917 and 143,147, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 2,227,514 infections and 82,771 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (787,890), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,952), Iran (281,413), Spain (267,551), Pakistan (267,428), Saudi Arabia (258,156), Italy (245,032), Turkey (222,402), France (215,605), Bangladesh (213,254), Colombia (211,038), Germany (204,276), Argentina (141,900), Canada (113,790) and Qatar (107,871), the CSSE figures showed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
