Spike of Over 45K Cases Takes India’s COVID Tally Over 12 Lakh
The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday, 23 July crossed the 12 lakh mark with the highest ever spike of 45,720 cases.
The total number of cases now stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,607 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths.
- Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to over 1.26 lakh and the death toll to 3,719
- Tamil Nadu reported 5,849 new COVID-19 cases in what was the biggest one-day spike
- Manipur will be going under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting from 2 pm on Thursday
- Lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on 24 July, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said
Cases in Jharkhand Rise To 6,761
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand stand at 6,761 including 3,648 active cases, 3048 recoveries and 65 deaths, ANI reported via State Health Department.
The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday, 23 July crossed the 12 lakh mark with the highest ever spike of 45,720 cases.
The total number of cases now stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,607 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths.
Tamil Nadu Starts Plasma Banks
Tamil Nadu started plasma banks for the treatment of COVID-19.
“Like Delhi, we have also started a plasma bank on Chief Minister's orders. More than 1.25 lakh people have recovered in the state, they can be of great help to the infected people,” J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary, was quoted by ANI as saying.
