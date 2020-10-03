India’s COVID-19 Deaths Cross 1 Lakh Mark; Total Tally at 64.73 L

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in India crossed the 1 Lakh mark on Saturday, 3 October, with the total tally of cases rising to 64,73,545.

With 79,476 new cases in the last 24 hours, the tally includes 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths.