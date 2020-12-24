With Spike of 24k COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Crosses 1.01 Crore

India on Thursday, 24 December, reported 24,712 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,01,23,778. The death toll increased by 312 to 1,46,756.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,83,849 active cases across the country, while 96,93,173 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 24,712 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.