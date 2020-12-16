With Over 26k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 99.32 Lakh
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,32,002 active cases across the country.
India on Wednesday, 16 December, reported 26,382 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 99,32,548. The death toll increased by 387 to 1,44,096.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,32,002 active cases across the country, while 94,56,449 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,813 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total of 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 15 December and that of these, 10,85,625 samples were tested on Tuesday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh.
