Children Can Register for Vaccine From 1 Jan Using Student IDs: CoWin Chief
Children between ages 15-18 will be able to register on the app using their student identity cards for 10th grade.
Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the ages of 15-18 can soon avail COVID-19 vaccines, CoWIN chief Dr Ram Sewak Sharma on Monday, 27 December, said that eligible children will be able to register on the app from 1 January.
Further, children will be able to register on the app using their student identity cards for the 10th grade.
"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," Dr RS Sharma told ANI.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.