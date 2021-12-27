ADVERTISEMENT

Children Can Register for Vaccine From 1 Jan Using Student IDs: CoWin Chief

Children between ages 15-18 will be able to register on the app using their student identity cards for 10th grade.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the ages of 15-18 can soon avail COVID-19 vaccines, CoWIN chief Dr Ram Sewak Sharma on Monday, 27 December, said that eligible children will be able to register on the app from 1 January.</p></div>
i

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the ages of 15-18 can soon avail COVID-19 vaccines, CoWIN chief Dr Ram Sewak Sharma on Monday, 27 December, said that eligible children will be able to register on the app from 1 January.

Further, children will be able to register on the app using their student identity cards for the 10th grade.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," Dr RS Sharma told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT