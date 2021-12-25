Children Aged 15-18 to Get Vaccine, Booster Dose for Healthcare Workers: PM Modi

"The experience of fighting the coronavirus global epidemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to combat coronavirus," he said.

"India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from 16 January this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses," the prime minister said.

"Today, more than 61 percent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 percent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine," Modi said.

The country has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh isolation supported beds, and 1,40,000 ICU beds, he informed the nation.