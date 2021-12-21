ADVERTISEMENT

BSP MP Danish Ali, Who Had Attended Lok Sabha, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The development comes amid the winter session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to terminate on 23 December.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Tuesday, 21 December, shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he attended the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday.</p></div>
The BSP MP has said that his symptoms are mild, and requested those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

"Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said in a tweet.

The development comes on the 17th day of the winter session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to terminate on 23 December.

Meanwhile, a total of 200 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been reported in India as of Tuesday, with Maharashtra and Delhi each recording 54 cases.

India's active caseload for COVID-19 currently stands at 79,097.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
