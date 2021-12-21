BSP MP Danish Ali, Who Had Attended Lok Sabha, Tests Positive for COVID-19
The development comes amid the winter session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to terminate on 23 December.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Tuesday, 21 December, shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he attended the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The BSP MP has said that his symptoms are mild, and requested those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.
"Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said in a tweet.
The development comes on the 17th day of the winter session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to terminate on 23 December.
Meanwhile, a total of 200 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been reported in India as of Tuesday, with Maharashtra and Delhi each recording 54 cases.
India's active caseload for COVID-19 currently stands at 79,097.
