As State’s Oxygen Supplies Run Low, Punjab CM Writes to Centre

With oxygen supplies in the state depleting fast, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday, 25 April, sent another SOS letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, for the second time in two days, for urgent increase in the state's medical oxygen quota.

He also directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to pursue the Centre for urgent supplies, with the number of patients increasing due to the influx from Delhi and other states, and pushing up demand for medical oxygen.