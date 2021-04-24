Amid Oxygen Shortage, Six Patients Die at Pvt Hospital in Amritsar

Reacting to the deaths on Saturday, Punjab Minister OP Soni said that an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter. “Amritsar's Neelkanth Hospital authorities should have brought the matter of oxygen shortage to the notice of the Administration,” he said, according to ANI.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state government would probe the deaths, adding that they would also take action against those who are involved in illegal supply of medical oxygen.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal said that they are probing whether the deaths were caused by oxygen shortage.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and NDTV.)