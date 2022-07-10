Single-Use Plastic Ban: Delhi Sets Up Control Room; Rs 1 Lakh Fine for Violation

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has set up a control room to monitor the implementation of the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic (SUP) items and will start shutting units violating it from Monday, officials said on Sunday, 10 July.

The control room will receive all complaints related to the violation of the SUP ban and direct enforcement teams to take action on them, an official said.

"Though the DPCC's mandate is to keep a check on the manufacturing of SUP items, complaints related to the violation of the ban in markets and other public places can also be sent to our control room. We will transfer it to the municipal bodies concerned," he said.