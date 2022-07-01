Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Are the Rules? What Is the Penalty?

The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of plastic carry bags having thickness of less than 75 microns had already been banned with effect from 30 September 2021. According to latest rules, bags with thickness of less than 120 microns will be banned from 31 December 2022.

Bags that are thicker than this will be allowed.

So remember to carry a bag when you visit your vegetable and grocery vendors, or hawker shops.