How Small Farmers Can Play Big Role in Combating Climate Change

A smallholder farmer, he owns two acres of land as his only source of livelihood. His father and forefathers were all farmers. However, the low income, recent losses, and unpredictable weather makes Dheeraj wonder if he wants his children to be farmers, too.

In the recent past, he has tried his hands at everything from growing fancy crops to using more urea, but the lack of correct knowledge and adequate support has made him more miserable and desperate. He now ironically feels that he is living his name Dheeraj (patience), waiting for his days to change.

For smallholder farmers like Dheeraj, adopting new agricultural practices is far more critical now than in the past.