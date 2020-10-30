Taish is Compelling as a Film & Series; Viewers Spoilt for Choice

Before telling you more, here’s what Taish is about in a nutshell: We see two sets of storylines running in parallel that intersect at some point. In one, you have gangster brothers Kuljinder (Abhimanyu Singh) and Pali (Harshvardhan Rane). Kuljinder, despite being married to Sanober (Saloni Batra), forcibly ties the knot with Pali’s girlfriend Jahaan (Sanjeeda Sheikh). This leads to escalated tensions between both the brothers.

The other part of the story comprises Rohan (Jim Sarbh), his brother Krish (Ankur Rathee), best friend Sunny (Pulkit Samrat) and girlfriend Arfa (Kriti Kharbanda). Krish is about to the get married to Mahi (Zoa Morani) and their wedding preparations are in full swing.

The fight in question happens between Sunny and Kuljinder. We see that Sunny is the one who starts it. By the end of it, Kuljinder is left extensively debilitated. This one fight leads to more destruction and triggers off a quest for revenge.