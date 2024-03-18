Understanding Insurance Authorisation and Broker Selection

Navigating the complexities of insurance often requires expert guidance. Let's explore some valuable insights into managing client instructions, selecting insurance brokers, and understanding the current regulatory landscape.

Let's begin with understanding what a mandate is. A mandate is a formal authorisation granted to an individual or organisation to act on behalf of another party within defined parameters. In the insurance context, mandates empower organisations to place and manage insurance policies, claims, and related matters on behalf of policyholders.