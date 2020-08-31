MediBuddy - A Trusted Online Healthcare Buddy You Can Rely On 24X7

MediBuddy also has a Maternity Program - Mom & Miracle. This is a 12-month ante-natal and post-partum on-call program, which helps a would-be mother on the path to parenthood. The expectant mother can get advice from a panel of experts during the entire journey of pregnancy and postpartum. The program also includes the service or advice of a Dietitian, Gynaecologist, Psychologist and Physiotherapist along with counselling sessions for the father-to-be. To be mothers can also find a gynaecologist, get discounted ante-natal packages, avail home sample collection for blood tests, order online for medicines, lab tests and more.

Another program of MediBuddy that’s popular is the Conditions Management Program. Taking cognisance of the fact that lifestyle diseases have made their way into the workplace, affecting productivity, this workplace wellness program was introduced. It covers all or one of the lifestyle-related conditions such as Obesity, Hypertension & Diabetes, and encourages members to adopt a better lifestyle. It is meant specifically for members who are in the moderate to high-risk health category where experts guide them for 3 months and members can extend it based on their program experience and results.

While these and more services and programs help MediBuddy partner with different sections of the society, some leading brands and organisations prefer MediBuddy as their partner. To sum it up, MediBuddy is truly living up to its name by being a trusted buddy who you can rely on for all your healthcare needs.