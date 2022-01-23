Astro Talk: Red Flags In Each Zodiac Sign To Watch Out For In 2022

So without further ado, here's a list of dangerous things you should watch out for from each zodiac sign, ranked from most dangerous to the least.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The very first sign in the list of zodiac signs that are dangerous is the Goats, aka Capricorns. They are more prone to be professional criminals with an utmost carefree attitude. Capricorn natives are well to conduct any type of crime. From minor snatching to the more severe act of killing someone, you could see them doing all. However, their drawback is that these folks are tremendously irresponsible. Thus, they are quickly spotted.