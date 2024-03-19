Building Dreams and Skills Through Play: The LEGO® Group's 2024 Vision for India

In a country where play and education often travel separate paths, The LEGO® Group India is on a mission to merge the two into a harmonious journey of growth and discovery. Bhavana Mandon, the Country Manager, The LEGO® Group India, shares her insights on the transformative power of play, The LEGO® Group's ambitious vision for 2024, and the impact of their initiatives on Indian families. Here’s a glimpse into the LEGO® Group's world, where every brick lays the foundation for learning, creativity, and shared joy.
Q: How does the LEGO® Group view play in the context of learning, especially with Indian parents’ focus on academic achievement?
Bhavana Mandon: Play is often underrated, seen as a mere pastime. However, at the LEGO® Group, we see it as a vital part of children’s development — a tool for learning. Our "small hands, big dreams" program aims to redefine play for Indian parents, highlighting its role in building mental, physical, and emotional skills essential for the 21st century.
Q: Can you tell us more about the "small hands, big dreams" initiative?
Mandon: Absolutely. It's a community-driven approach, leveraging real stories and insights from a diverse set of professionals — from child psychologists to educators. The goal is to bridge the gap between play and learning, showcasing through real parents' experiences how play is a critical element in a child’s growth.
Q: With 2024 on the horizon, what are the LEGO® Group's plans for expanding its presence and offerings in India?
Mandon: 2024 is about being bigger, better, and bolder. We're introducing our largest ever portfolio in India, with over 300 new launches. This includes themes that resonate deeply with our audience here, such as space exploration, reflecting India's proud achievements in ISRO's missions. Moreover, we're expanding our offerings for adults, recognizing their growing interest in mindful play.
Q: The LEGO® Group’s "Build to Give" campaign is quite intriguing. How does it translate in the Indian context?
Mandon: "Build to Give" is about nurturing empathy through play. For every heart a child builds, we donate a LEGO® set to a child in need. This initiative underlines our belief that play is a universal right, transcending socioeconomic barriers. It's been heartwarming to see the response, and we aim to scale this significantly in 2024, reaching more children and making a meaningful social impact.
Q: The LEGO® sets appeal to a broad age range. As an adult, do you have a personal favorite LEGO® set?
Mandon: My journey started with LEGO® City, and I've since gravitated towards LEGO® Technic, enjoying the complexity and satisfaction of building. Recently, I shared a memorable experience with my son building the Starry Night set. It's these moments of connection and creativity that truly define the LEGO® experience for me.
Q: Finally, how do you envision 2024 for the LEGO® Group India?
Mandon: It’s about bringing more themes, more passion, and more play to both children and adults. From launching the largest portfolio in the LEGO® Group India’s history to deepening our engagement with communities through initiatives like "Build to Give," we’re set to make 2024 a landmark year. We’re excited to bring space closer to Indian children, inspire through play, and ensure that LEGO® Sets becomes a cherished part of their learning and development journey.
In her concluding remarks, Mandon emphasizes the LEGO® Group India's commitment to enriching lives through play. As the interview unfolds, it's clear that the LEGO® Group is not just building sets but laying the groundwork for a future where play and education are inextricably linked, fostering a generation of creative, empathetic, and skilled individuals. With the LEGO® sets, every brick tells a story, and every build opens a world of possibilities.
