Building Dreams and Skills Through Play: The LEGO® Group's 2024 Vision for India

In a country where play and education often travel separate paths, The LEGO® Group India is on a mission to merge the two into a harmonious journey of growth and discovery. Bhavana Mandon, the Country Manager, The LEGO® Group India, shares her insights on the transformative power of play, The LEGO® Group's ambitious vision for 2024, and the impact of their initiatives on Indian families. Here’s a glimpse into the LEGO® Group's world, where every brick lays the foundation for learning, creativity, and shared joy.

Q: How does the LEGO® Group view play in the context of learning, especially with Indian parents’ focus on academic achievement?

Bhavana Mandon: Play is often underrated, seen as a mere pastime. However, at the LEGO® Group, we see it as a vital part of children’s development — a tool for learning. Our "small hands, big dreams" program aims to redefine play for Indian parents, highlighting its role in building mental, physical, and emotional skills essential for the 21st century.