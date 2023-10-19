Elevate Your Space with Nuvocotto's Brand New Tile Collection

Your home is more than just a place; it's an expression of your style, taste, and personality. The elements you choose to adorn your spaces play a vital role in defining the aura within. Speaking of which, if you're looking to add a touch of timeless elegance and modern design to your home, stop right here! Nuvocotto, the brand that is held in high regard for its commendable craftsmanship, has stunned us once again by launching a brand new collection of roof tiles.

Yes, you read it right! Walking on the path of quality, ingenuity, and sustainability, this brand has always proved its versatility by bringing top-notch clay products that beautify our space. Keeping up with the newest trends, Nuvocotto has presented a new line of roof tiles that will take your home to a completely different level of design and style.

1. Euro Roof Tiles

If you want your villas to exude luxury, then these roof tiles are your answer. These are natural clay tiles, manufactured with high-end technology for perfection in finish and dimension uniformity. Euro Roof Tiles are available in three different colors, viz., Natural Red, Euro Chocolate, and Euro Dark Grey.

2. Ficus Clay Roof Tiles

If you love simplicity woven into elegance, then this is all you need! Inspired by the enchanting Ficus tree, Nuvocotto's clay tiles showcase striking diamond-cut carving, both stunning and refreshingly uncomplicated.

3. Hibiscus Clay Roof Tiles

Where there's tropical charm, there's life! It's time to blow exuberance into your home, and for that, Nuvocotto brings Hibiscus Clay Roof Tiles. Crafted with unwavering precision from enduring clay, these tiles embody classic beauty that withstands the test of time. Ignite your roof with an artful sanctuary, defying the elements and embracing the spirit of an exotic paradise.

4. Frangipani Roof Tiles

Grace your roofs with the unrivaled and delicate beauty of Frangipani’s petals. It serves as a blooming tribute to timeless sophistication, epitomizing heritage and elegance in every shingle. Get ready to experience both the lasting durability and the charm that resonates with this tropical flower, all the while elevating aesthetics with each and every tile.

Handcrafted with the finest clay and baked to perfection, these weather-resistant tiles add a timeless sophistication to any home or building. Nuvocotto never fails to win our hearts! These tiles are not just a roof covering; they are a statement, a work of art in their own right.

For over 23 years, Nuvocotto has been perfecting the art of designing and manufacturing beautiful terracotta products. From Jaalis, wall and roof tiles, panels, bricks, and whatnot? They have used their best artisans and good local soil to craft quality products. Nuvocotto has a presence in states like Gujarat, Assam, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and many more. They have more than 40 dealers and franchises across the country. We are sure that they will continue to add meaning to our spaces for years.