Dance Your Way To Fitness With Moves Like Remo On cure.fit

Ever since the lockdown started, has your fitness routine gone for a toss? Does working from home all day leave you with little inspiration to exercise? Well, you’re not alone, but the good news is that all this is soon going to be a thing of the past. There’s now a fun way to stay fit right from the comfort and safety of your home. Sounds exciting, right? All you need to do is get the cure.fit app and follow their latest series ‘Moves Like Remo’. Yes, it’s that simple.
Are you ready to move like Remo?
Moves Like Remo is a 4-part series on the cure.fit app where the ace choreographer teaches you different dance steps and techniques to help you get fit. The first episode came out on Aug 14. We watched it and danced along, and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.
First things first. In case you’re wondering if this series is only for those that love dancing, relax. There’s no such thing. You can be a non-dancer (like us) and still watch and learn from Remo. And you don’t even need to be a fitness freak (again like us). It doesn’t matter even if you’re just a beginner. You can hop on to the app and dance your way to fitness with Remo.
Put it simply, ‘Moves Like Remo’ is for anyone and everyone who wishes to stay fit and that’s the best part about this series.
Want to know how was our experience? Read on!
Fitness meets fun
In the first episode (and the only one that’s out yet), Remo teaches you his favourite dancing style - Street Dance. He’s accompanied by his two crew members Prashant and Ambika. Now, anyone who knows him will know how much he loves this style of dance and that reflects in the episode as well.
Remo begins by talking about why Street Dance is his favourite style (one of the reasons is Michael Jackson) and slowly draws you into the episode. Once he has your attention, he shows you steps that you can easily do at home to popular Bollywood songs such as Udta Punjab, Aadat Se Majboor, Ghungroo and more.
What works so wonderfully for the show is that before introducing any new dance step or technique, he peppers it with related trivia. It could be about the song, the actor or the step itself. This way, while you are keen to learn, you also stay entertained.
He and his crew demonstrate each and every step over and over again, so you have enough time to learn and memorise it. Remo does use technical terms to identify dance steps, but he explains them to you in a manner everyone can understand.
The overall tonality of the show is less instructional and more conversational. It almost feels as if you’re working out with your friend and that says a lot.
The episode ends with Remo showing a FitStep, asking viewers to respond with their attempts of the same. He’ll then pick the best one and share it on his social media
Our Verdict
Moves Like Remo shows you how dancing at home can be a great way to get fit, specially in times like these when going to a gym or studio is not a choice. We, for one, are totally inspired to beat away the lockdown blues and get on to our fitness journey, one dance step at a time.
You too can join in. The next episode comes out on Aug 24. So download the cure.fit app and move like Remo!
