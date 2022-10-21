5 LEGO® Sets To Gift & Build With Your Kids This Diwali

Diwali is almost at our doorstep and if you look around, preparation for the festivities have already begun. You can see people setting up the lights from their balconies, markets suddenly seeing an uptick in diya and rangoli sellers, and sweet shops and bakeries putting out their ‘Diwali special’ hampers on display. Yes, it’s that time of the year again.

Different people have different ways of celebrating the festival of lights. Exchanging gifts, sweets, partying till late at night, playing cards with family and friends - they’re all fun activities in their own right. But at the end of the day, it boils down to spending quality time with the people you love. And that is where LEGO® comes in. For decades, assembling a LEGO® set has become synonymous with quality time with children. The sheer joy of watching their brains wrestle with the rewarding challenge of building their favorite set, brick by brick, cannot be described unless you’ve experienced it. And it’s not like the adults are simple wallflowers in this exercise. Every LEGO® set can be a two (or more) person job, if that’s what you’re aiming for. So without further ado, here are our top picks for LEGO® sets you should build with your family this Diwali.

#1 Iron Man Mech Armor - ₹1199

An absolute treat for Iron Man fans aged 7 and up! LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor (76203) takes play-and-display Marvel action to a whole new level. We know kids love Iron Man, and this set lets them enjoy the character in his bigger mech-avatar. The included Iron Man minifigure can be placed into the opening cockpit of the giant mech. With the mech’s loaded stud shooter, large energy shield and fully jointed arms and legs, kids can recreate favorite movie scenes, take on other mechs in epic battles and play out endless superhero adventures of their own.