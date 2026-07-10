WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around India’s Passport Ranking, CJP Protest & More

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From fake claims surrounding Iranians burning the Indian national flag to a deepfake of General Dhiraj Seth making a statement on Operation Sindoor, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video is making the rounds on the internet, claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and U.S. flags.
One of the viral posts was captioned, "Why are Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags? It's true that Jaishankar has ruined the foreign policy, and this is the result of his failure. Because of the BJP, the world is hating us."
However, the claim is false and shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (CMOS), General Dhiraj Seth, stating that the previous military regime hid the bodies of soldiers who were martyred in Operation Sindoor.
However, the video is a deepfake and does not show authentic footage of General Seth making such statements.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of author and activist Arundhati Roy speaking about Kashmir was shared on social media, claiming that it was from the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
However, the claim is false as the video is from 2010 and shows Roy speaking at a conference in New Delhi.
You can read our fact-check here.
A post has been making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming that India's passport ranking has fallen from 76th in 2014 to 125th in 2026.
The image claiming this was shared by the official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress (INC) as well.
However, the claim is false, and India's passport ranking has not fallen from 76 in 2014 to 125 in 2026.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of a group of men being paraded by the police is going viral on the internet, claiming to show the accused in the assault of a thirteen-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
However, the video shows a group of men who caused violence at a farmhouse being paraded by the police in Gujarat's Patan.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)