Old Speech of Author Arundhati Roy on Kashmir Linked to CJP Protest

A video of author and activist Arundhati Roy speaking about Kashmir was shared on social media, claiming that it was from the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The video is captioned, "From the platform of the 'Cockroach Movement,' Arundhati Roy declares that 'Kashmir is not a part of India,' and all the cockroaches are enthusiastically applauding this statement." (translated from Hindi to English)
What does she say?: In the video, Roy says, "Kashmir has never been an integral part of India. However aggressively and however often you want to ask me that. Even the Indian government has accepted in the UN that it is not an integral part of India. So why are we trying to change that narrative now?"
Is it true?: No, the video is from 2010 and shows Roy speaking at a conference in New Delhi.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a report about it by France 24, a French news television network.
The report, published on , states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has granted permission to prosecute Arundhati Roy over her remarks on Kashmir in 2010.
Following this, we searched using keywords and found the full version of the video, uploaded by Tehelka TV, of her speaking at the Azadi - The Only Way Ahead conference in 2010.
The video, uploaded on shows Arundhati Roy at the 'Azadi- The Only Way Ahead; Convention on Kashmir' conference in New Delhi.
Arundhati Roy's Jantar Mantar visit:
Roy did visit Jantar Mantar recently to support the students on a hunger strike.
We found a video uploaded on YouTube by The Bharat Post, which shows her at the protest.
Conclusion: The video is from 2010 and shows Arundhati Roy speaking at a conference in New Delhi.
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