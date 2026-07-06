Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Iranians Burning the Indian Flag? No!

Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Iranians Burning the Indian Flag? No!

We found out that the video originates from Karachi, Pakistan.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on the internet, claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and U.S. flags.

What is the claim?: One of the viral posts captioned, "Why are Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags? It's true that Jaishankar has ruined the foreign policy, and this is the result of his failure. Because of the BJP, the world is hating us."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.

Also ReadAI-Altered Video Shared as Foreign Secy Vikram Misri’s Statement on Op Sindoor

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video claiming that the incident happened in Karachi, Pakistan.

  • The video, posted on 26 June, states that the visuals are from Numaish, MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

The post captions that the incident took place in Karachi. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We checked the geolocation on Google Maps, and it matched the visuals from the viral claim.

The comparison of visuals.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot)

  • We also found a post by a Facebook user, uploaded on 26 June, that showed visuals from Karachi's central Aashura procession, with flags similar to the claim video as well as the same building in the background.

The visuals from the procession. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We found another post by a Facebook user, Iran Culture Center - Karachi, which shared visuals of the Ashura procession in Karachi from 26 June.

  • The post shared visuals of people burning flags, including the Indian flag.

The post showing the flag burning.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.

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