Congress' Claim on India's Passport Ranking Falling From 76 to 125 is Misleading

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A post has been making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming that India's passport ranking has fallen from 76th in 2014 to 125th in 2026.
The image claiming this was shared by the official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress (INC) as well.
How did we find out?: We looked through several sources to find out India's global passport rankings.
According to Arton Capital's Global Passport Index, India ranks at 66.
Henley & Partners ranks India at 80, while Global Citizen Solutions ranks the country in the 125th position.
The different sources use different methodologies to calculate the rank.
Arton Capital has a three-tier method that includes the Mobility Score (MS), which is the total number of countries that can be easily visited with the given passport. They also compare indices such as how many countries can be accessed visa-free and how many can be accessed with a visa on arrival, etc.
Henley & Partners, however, uses exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) to calculate the Henley Passport Index.
Global Citizen Solutions, apart from looking at the mobility score, focuses on three indices: Enhanced Mobility Index, Investment Index, and Quality of Living Index.
We went through the sources to find the past rankings to compare how much it has changed over the years.
According to Henley & Partners, India ranked 76th in 2014, which dropped to 80th by 2026.
Global Citizen Solutions was launched in 2017, so the Passport Index doesn't exist for 2014.
According to it, India ranks 125th in 2026.
There is no global index that shows India's passport ranking has fallen from 76th in 2014 to 125th in 2026, disproving the viral claim.
Conclusion: The claim that India's global passport ranking has fallen from 76th in 2014 to 125th in 2026 is false.
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