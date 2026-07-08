Video of General Dhiraj Seth Talking About Operation Sindoor Is a Deepfake

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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (CMOS), General Dhiraj Seth, stating that the previous military regime hid the bodies of soldiers who were martyred in Operation Sindoor.
In the video, he says, "I want to start by showing my immense pride for the armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor. It was a sad spectacle to see that our previous military regime decided to hide the dead bodies of our jawans to establish their own PR and even kept Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi in the dark. I, as a professional soldier, was left aghast at this blatant disrespect of our martyrs. This is intolerable. We have to pay our respect to our martyrs."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is a deepfake and does not show authentic footage of General Seth making such statements.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
We found the original video, uploaded by ANI, of General Seth taking charge as the new Chief of Army Staff.
In the video, he says, "I believe that the guiding principle articulated by the Prime Minister for the armed forces, encapsulated in the acronym 'VIJAY', forms the very foundation of our success and will unfailingly lead us to victory."
There is no mention of Operation Sindoor or any of the statements as heard in the claim video.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating the video is a deepfake and that General Seth has not made any such statement.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and does not show authentic footage of General Seth making such statements.
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