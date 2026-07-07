Old Speech of Author Arundhati Roy on Kashmir Linked to CJP Protest

A video of author and activist Arundhati Roy speaking about Kashmir was shared on social media, claiming that it was from the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The video is captioned, "From the platform of the 'Cockroach Movement,' Arundhati Roy declares that 'Kashmir is not a part of India,' and all the cockroaches are enthusiastically applauding this statement." (translated from Hindi to English)

What does she say?: In the video, Roy says, "Kashmir has never been an integral part of India. However aggressively and however often you want to ask me that. Even the Indian government has accepted in the UN that it is not an integral part of India. So why are we trying to change that narrative now?"