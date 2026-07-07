Does This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

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A video is being widely circulated, claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar.
One of the videos is captioned, "CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke has organised kisses party at 2 am Jantar Mantar protest. New idea to attract youth by Cockroach Janta Party CEO and Sheesh Mahal owner Natwarlal."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on with the same visuals.
The video was titled "JNU STUDENTS KISSING PARTY".
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several videos of the same, as well as news reports about it.
The oldest video we found was uploaded on , captioned "'kiss of Love' festival JNU".
The Times of India article, published on , reported that the 'Kiss of Love' campaign reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with more than 200 students gathering at Ganga Dhaba to make a statement against moral policing.
The Kiss of Love protest started in 2014 as an act of protest against moral policing.
The protest was started by a Facebook group in response to the vandalism of a cafe in Kozhikode, Kerala, over reports of public display of affection.
Conclusion: The video shows the 'Kiss of Love' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
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