Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

Does This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

We found out that the video is unrelated to the CJP protests and dates back to 2014.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely circulated, falsely claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar.</p></div>
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A video is being widely circulated, falsely claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely circulated, claiming to show people kissing at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar.

One of the videos is captioned, "CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke has organised kisses party at 2 am Jantar Mantar protest. New idea to attract youth by Cockroach Janta Party CEO and Sheesh Mahal owner Natwarlal."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.-)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the 'Kiss of Love' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Also ReadClip of Ex-COAS Upendra Dwivedi Criticising Centre Over Op Sindoor Is a Deepfake

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 19 November 2019 with the same visuals.

  • The video was titled "JNU STUDENTS KISSING PARTY".

The video was uploaded in 2019.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several videos of the same, as well as news reports about it.

  • The oldest video we found was uploaded on 12 November 2014, captioned "'kiss of Love' festival JNU".

The video was uploaded in 2014. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • The Times of India article, published on 10 November 2014, reported that the 'Kiss of Love' campaign reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with more than 200 students gathering at Ganga Dhaba to make a statement against moral policing.

  • The Kiss of Love protest started in 2014 as an act of protest against moral policing.

  • The protest was started by a Facebook group in response to the vandalism of a cafe in Kozhikode, Kerala, over reports of public display of affection.

The report by The Times of India.

(Source:Times of India /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows the 'Kiss of Love' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Also ReadFact-Check: Does This Video Show Iranians Burning the Indian Flag? No!

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