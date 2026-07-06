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Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Iranians Burning the Indian Flag? No!

We found out that the video originates from Karachi, Pakistan.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is making the rounds on the internet, claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and U.S. flags.

What is the claim?: One of the viral posts captioned, "Why are Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags? It's true that Jaishankar has ruined the foreign policy, and this is the result of his failure. Because of the BJP, the world is hating us."

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video claiming that the incident happened in Karachi, Pakistan.

  • The video, posted on 26 June, states that the visuals are from Numaish, MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

  • We checked the geolocation on Google Maps, and it matched the visuals from the viral claim.

  • We also found a post by a Facebook user, uploaded on 26 June, that showed visuals from Karachi's central Aashura procession, with flags similar to the claim video as well as the same building in the background.

  • We found another post by a Facebook user, Iran Culture Center - Karachi, which shared visuals of the Ashura procession in Karachi from 26 June.

  • The post shared visuals of people burning flags, including the Indian flag.

Conclusion: The video shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Pakistan   Indian Flag   Iranian 

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