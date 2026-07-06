Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Iranians Burning the Indian Flag? No!

A video is making the rounds on the internet, claiming to show Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and U.S. flags.
What is the claim?: One of the viral posts captioned, "Why are Iranians burning the Indian flag along with Israeli and American flags? It's true that Jaishankar has ruined the foreign policy, and this is the result of his failure. Because of the BJP, the world is hating us."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video claiming that the incident happened in Karachi, Pakistan.
The video, posted on , states that the visuals are from Numaish, MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.
We checked the geolocation on Google Maps, and it matched the visuals from the viral claim.
We also found a post by a Facebook user, uploaded on , that showed visuals from Karachi's central Aashura procession, with flags similar to the claim video as well as the same building in the background.
We found another post by a Facebook user, Iran Culture Center - Karachi, which shared visuals of the Ashura procession in Karachi from .
The post shared visuals of people burning flags, including the Indian flag.
Conclusion: The video shows people in Pakistan's Karachi burning the flags.
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