US-Iran Conflict Escalates, Trump Warns Iran ‘Will No Longer Exist’

On 28 June 2026, the United States and Iran exchanged military strikes following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US targeted multiple Iranian military sites after a Panama-flagged oil tanker was hit by a drone. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at US-linked sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. These actions have placed the recently negotiated ceasefire under severe strain, raising concerns about renewed conflict in the region.
According to Deccan Herald, the escalation began after both sides accused each other of violating an interim deal signed less than two weeks ago. The US military stated it had struck Iranian targets in retaliation for attacks on shipping, while Iran condemned the strikes as violations of the agreement and responded with its own attacks on US military sites in the Gulf.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed launching joint missile and drone operations targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The IRGC warned that any further aggression would be met with a “crushing response,” and stated that violations of the ceasefire would halt all diplomatic processes.
As highlighted by BBC, the US Central Command (Centcom) said it targeted Iranian military equipment, communication systems, air defense sites, and drone storage facilities. The strikes were described as a direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping, specifically referencing the attack on the MT Kiku tanker.
In the aftermath, coverage revealed that the US military’s actions were ordered by President Donald Trump, who warned that if Iran continued its attacks, the US might be “forced to militarily complete the job.” Trump stated, “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”
“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” — Donald Trump
Further details showed that the US strikes targeted ten Iranian military sites in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including surveillance infrastructure and minelayer capabilities. The IRGC’s response included attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, with both Gulf states confirming activation of their air defense systems.
In addition, reporting indicated that Iran claimed to have destroyed eight US military facilities in the region. The IRGC reiterated that any enemy aggression, regardless of scale, would be met with a forceful response, and warned that US bases would “experience hell in the coming days.”
US Central Command stated at the end that commercial vessels continue to operate in the Strait of Hormuz, but the Joint Maritime Information Center raised its threat level for ships in the area. The fragile ceasefire, established on 17 June 2026, now faces significant challenges as both sides maintain their positions and readiness for further escalation.
“Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit MT Kiku,” — US Central Command
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.