Video of Police Parading Mob Falsely Linked to Sri Ganganagar Assault Case

A video of a group of men being paraded by the police is going viral on the internet, claiming to show the accused in the assault of a thirteen-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
The girl was allegedly assaulted by over a dozen individuals over four days.
The police have arrested 19 individuals and are searching for three to four more who were allegedly involved in the alleged sexual assault of the thirteen-year-old, as per reports.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post from March that shared the same video.
The video, uploaded on , was captioned, "In Gujarat’s Patan district, a violent attack at a farmhouse in Jilia village on March 15 by 15–20 armed assailants left several injured and caused heavy damage."
According to the post, the video shows the police conducting a public parade of the 18 individuals who were arrested.
News18 Gujarati also shared the same video with the caption. "Lack of coordination: Baton accidentally hits female police officer while 'serving' anti-social elements in Patan" (translated from Gujarati to English)
We did a Google search on the incident and found a report by local news organisation Gujarat First News, posted on .
According to the report, a group of 'anti-social' elements started a dispute over temple donations in Ziliya village of Patan district during the night of 15 March. The police arrested the individuals and had a procession of the accused to 'teach' them a lesson.
Conclusion: The video shows a group of men who caused violence at a farmhouse being paraded by the police in Gujarat's Patan.
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