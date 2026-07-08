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Video of Police Parading Mob Falsely Linked to Sri Ganganagar Assault Case

We found out that the video shows a mob from Gujarat being paraded by the police.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a group of men being paraded by the police is going viral on the internet, claiming to show the accused in the assault of a thirteen-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

  • The girl was allegedly assaulted by over a dozen individuals over four days.

  • The police have arrested 19 individuals and are searching for three to four more who were allegedly involved in the alleged sexual assault of the thirteen-year-old, as per reports.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a group of men who caused violence at a farmhouse being paraded by the police in Gujarat's Patan.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post from March that shared the same video.

  • The video, uploaded on 19 March, was captioned, "In Gujarat’s Patan district, a violent attack at a farmhouse in Jilia village on March 15 by 15–20 armed assailants left several injured and caused heavy damage."

  • According to the post, the video shows the police conducting a public parade of the 18 individuals who were arrested.

  • News18 Gujarati also shared the same video with the caption. "Lack of coordination: Baton accidentally hits female police officer while 'serving' anti-social elements in Patan" (translated from Gujarati to English)

We did a Google search on the incident and found a report by local news organisation Gujarat First News, posted on 18 March.

  • According to the report, a group of 'anti-social' elements started a dispute over temple donations in Ziliya village of Patan district during the night of 15 March. The police arrested the individuals and had a procession of the accused to 'teach' them a lesson.

Conclusion: The video shows a group of men who caused violence at a farmhouse being paraded by the police in Gujarat's Patan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Gujarat   Patan   Webqoof 

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