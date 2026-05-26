US Immigration Expert Muzaffar Chishti Decodes Trump’s Targeting of H-1B Workers

"Trump would parade what he called were fired American workers who had been replaced by H-1B workers. This has become really a calling card for him, because a lot of his MAGA base relates to that," says Muzaffar Chishti, lawyer and director of the Migration Policy Institute office at New York University School of Law. “Indians have gotten the brunt of it, because Indian Americans have become successful.”
Chishti, an expert on US immigration policy and law, joins us for the latest episode of VIGILANT, a podcast hosted by Raghav Bahl, editor-in-chief of The Quint, to discuss the rise of anti-immigrant sentiments in the United States and how they are impacting Indian immigrants.
Chishti's work focuses on US immigration policy at the federal, state, and local levels, and on the intersection of labor and immigration law, immigration enforcement, and civil liberties. He serves on the board of the New York Immigration Coalition, and has testified extensively on immigration policy issues before Congress.
“There is a growing anti-immigrant sentiment. I don't think any of us should deny it,” says Chishti before getting into some of the political and economic factors that he feels are causing this shift.
The podcast is a part of VIGIL, a new offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.
Watch the full conversation between Chishti and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.
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