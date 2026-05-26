US Immigration Expert Muzaffar Chishti Decodes Trump’s Targeting of H-1B Workers

Chishti's work focuses on US immigration policy at the federal, state, and local levels, and on the intersection of labor and immigration law, immigration enforcement, and civil liberties. He serves on the board of the New York Immigration Coalition, and has testified extensively on immigration policy issues before Congress.

“There is a growing anti-immigrant sentiment. I don't think any of us should deny it,” says Chishti before getting into some of the political and economic factors that he feels are causing this shift.