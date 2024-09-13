WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation From Trump-Harris Debate, Manipur, & Bangladesh

For example, Harris claimed Trump left a worst unemployment rate since the great depression while leaving office in 2020.

Vice-President Harris, while targeting the Trump-led government, said in the debate, "Let's talk about what Donald Trump left us. Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression. Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century. Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

According to the data available on the official website of Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, we found the unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

This rate then rose to a high of 14.8 percent in the month of April 2020, however, it kept gradually decreasing over the year.

It should be noted that the current US President Joe Biden was sworn to office in January 2021. At this time, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent. This was lower than early 1980s.

